Campaign Update: Liz Gets Tough on Crime, Raab Sticks the Knife In
Good Tuesday morning. There are 25 days left of the Tory leadership campaign.
Today’s new policy:
It’s crime day for Liz Truss, committing to make streets safer
Liz will set targets for police to cut key crimes by 20% before the end of this parliament. A convenient pre-election push…
She will finish off the job of recruiting 20,000 new officers
Rates of homicide, serious violence and neighbourhood crime (including burglary) will have to be published by each force.
On the grapevine:
Guido hears MPs planning on switching allegiances from Rishi to Liz are set to start announcing imminently
In other news:
The cost of living row rages on, with Team Rishi continuing to argue her plans are inflationary, cripplingly expensive and “won’t touch the sides” for most of the worst off
Truss’s team continues to emphasise that not only is she not ruling out additional support when we know the true scale of the problems, her tax cuts will help significantly, and she’s guaranteeing the already-announced September package of support will go ahead.
In an interview with the Express, Liz warns the Treasury blob not to “get in the way” of her and her plans for growth.
Team Truss keenly shared this latest poll by Redfield/Wilton, once again showing she’s more popular than both Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak
Today’s new policy:
Sticking to the cost of living wicket, Rishi is expected to announce more details about his plans to tackle the additional cost of living strains forecast by the Bank of England
It’s expected he’ll pledge to extend the support package he committed to as Chancellor, with a prioritised increase in support for the most vulnerable and likely increase to the £400 universal hand out
In an extremely feisty op-ed in today’s Times, Rishi’s star backer Dominic Raab goes in all guns blazing on Truss, writing that her policies would write an “electoral suicide note” for the party, and cast them into the “impotent oblivion” of opposition. That’s him ruled out of a Cabinet job in Liz’s government then…
Team Rishi say his package will replicate the process undertaken by the Treasury to cobble together support for Ukraine; making government departments contribute capital underspends via efficiency savings.They provide no details on how much money this process raised for Ukraine, and therefore how much money a similar process could make available for cost of living support…
Questions remain about funding for these promises, and why Rishi believes Liz’s billions in tax cuts would be inflationary, while his spending wouldn’t be. A Liz source quipped to Isabel Hardman last night that he’s intellectually “as watertight as a sieve.”
In other news:
Rishi has revised his policy on remaining EU statute. Rather than reviewing all remaining legislation by 2024, he’s now promising to one-up Liz Truss by reviewing or scrapping all remaining post-Brexit EU law in his first 100 days. He has a snazzy video featuring the slogan “Keep Brexit safe”.