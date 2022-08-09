Bernard Jenkin Compares Nadine to a Terrorist

Every single Tory MP is spending this leadership election laughably saying they don’t want blue-on-blue attacks, almost all of whom very swiftly move onto lobbing grenades into the enemy camp. Intra-party relations will not have been helped, therefore, by Tory grandee Bernard Jenkin comparing Nadine Dorries to a terrorist on The World at One this afternoon. Asked about her comments that the Privileges Committee investigation into Boris being a “Machiavellian enquiry [sic]”, Jenkin said:

“If any member of parliament is not happy with the process that we set out in our July report… they should write to the committee with their arguments and we will be compelled to consider them. Don’t just conduct a sort of terrorist campaign to try and discredit the committee because the privileges committee is how we self-regulate our affairs.”

Among all the other crises facing the country this summer, it looks like SW1 is set to face a mass popcorn shortage by the end of the month…