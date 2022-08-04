Expelled Corbynista Invited to Vote in Labour NEC Election

While the Tories heed warnings that hackers could change members’ votes in the leadership race, Labour is apparently taking a more blasé approach to the integrity of their upcoming elections. Crispin Flintoff, a Corbynite campaigner who was booted from the party for “threatening and harassing employees of the Labour Party“, revealed in a Facebook post last night that he’s still being invited to vote in both the National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Policy Forum Elections (NPF) later this month. A full two months after he was expelled…

The letter was even kindly signed off by General Secretary David Evans. A nice touch. Good to see the party’s learned its lesson from that colossal membership data leak. Everything’s obviously been tightened up and updated since then…