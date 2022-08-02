Labour Frontbencher Dismisses Picketing Colleagues as Merely “Performative”

While the Tories tear themselves apart, Labour is hardly behaving like a happy harmonious family. This morning on Sky News Shadow Climate Change Minister Kerry McCarthy was asked what she thinks about MPs joining picket lines, as opposed to just speaking to striking workers as Lisa Nandy did:

“I think there’s a performative element of standing on the picket line holding up signs when you’re not on strike”

This line may have worked if not for the fact two other members of the front bench broke Starmer’s no strike policy yesterday, doing exactly that: standing on the picket holding up signs while not on strike. Meaning McCarthy levelled quite an insult at two of her colleagues…

Out supporting BT & Openreach @CWUnews members this morning on the picket line at Heaton Moor telephone exchange in Stockport.



It's a disgrace that some in the workforce have to rely on foodbanks to survive #FoodbankPhil pic.twitter.com/1NACev8CVQ — Navendu Mishra (@NavPMishra) August 1, 2022

Proud to stand in solidarity with Bradford's @CWUnews members & workers fighting for better pay & conditions in the middle of a soaring cost of living crisis.



Like many workers in the UK, their bosses take home record profits whilst they're given breadcrumbs. pic.twitter.com/XR7CxQaQHm — Imran Hussain MP (@Imran_HussainMP) August 1, 2022

Guido gets the impression Labour is just hoping to ignore Navendu and Imran’s breaches of LOTO rules…