Labour Frontbencher Dismisses Picketing Colleagues as Merely “Performative”

While the Tories tear themselves apart, Labour is hardly behaving like a happy harmonious family. This morning on Sky News Shadow Climate Change Minister Kerry McCarthy was asked what she thinks about MPs joining picket lines, as opposed to just speaking to striking workers as Lisa Nandy did:

“I think there’s a performative element of standing on the picket line holding up signs when you’re not on strike”

This line may have worked if not for the fact two other members of the front bench broke Starmer’s no strike policy yesterday, doing exactly that: standing on the picket holding up signs while not on strike. Meaning McCarthy levelled quite an insult at two of her colleagues…

Guido gets the impression Labour is just hoping to ignore Navendu and Imran’s breaches of LOTO rules…
