Campaign Update: Day 21

Announced intention to ban street harassment by outlaw catcalling and persistent wolf-whistling
She will create a standalone offence of street harassment and rapidly introduce the domestic abuse register
She will guarantee mandatory training for police officers in handling domestic abuse crimes
Has been accused by Women & Equalities Chair Caroline Nokes of deleting a commitment to abortion and sexual health rights from an official multi-nation statement on gender equality in her role as Foreign Secretary.
Rishi has faced a barrage of criticism he’s u-turned on tax policy as he faces a last-minute attempt to reverse his standing in the polls
Promises a one-year abolition of VAT on energy bills provided – as it almost certainly will – the energy price cap tops £3,000
Says this will be paid for out of fiscal headroom
Team Truss called it a “screeching u-turn”
Promised to allow fracking provided local communities consent to it