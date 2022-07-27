Campaign Update: Day 21

  • All quiet on Lord North Street
  • New plans to make women safer on the street
    • Announced intention to ban street harassment by outlaw catcalling and persistent wolf-whistling
    • She will create a standalone offence of street harassment and rapidly introduce the domestic abuse register
    • She will guarantee mandatory training for police officers in handling domestic abuse crimes
  • Has been accused by Women & Equalities Chair Caroline Nokes of deleting a commitment to abortion and sexual health rights from an official multi-nation statement on gender equality in her role as Foreign Secretary.

  • Rishi has faced a barrage of criticism he’s u-turned on tax policy as he faces a last-minute attempt to reverse his standing in the polls
    • Promises a one-year abolition of VAT on energy bills provided – as it almost certainly will – the energy price cap tops £3,000
    • Says this will be paid for out of fiscal headroom
    • Team Truss called it a “screeching u-turn”
  • Promised to allow fracking provided local communities consent to it

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Liz Truss 1/6 (1/4)
  • Rishi Sunak 11/4 (5/2)
