Ferrier Now Accused of Another Covid Rule Breach

Sturgeon’s mate and ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier now faces a new allegation she breached Covid laws after her grand super-spreading tour of the UK in 2020. To remind co-conspirators of Ferrier’s Covid exploits, the MP got Covid symptoms and took a test; that same day she visited a gym, beauty salon and a shop; while waiting for the test results she took the train from Scotland to London and spoke in parliament that evening; the same evening she got a positive test result back and returned to Scotland the next morning.

Ahead of her trial on August 15th – set this afternoon – a pre-trial hearing learned of another claimed rule breach: she failed to inform test & protect about her Commons attendance. The trial’s now set to last double the five days originally allocated…

Prosecutor Mark Allan told the hearing that he now wishes to amend the single charge, to insert “and did thereafter fail to disclose to representatives of Test and Protect national contact tracing centre NHS Scotland that you did attend Houses of Parliament, Westminster on September 28, 2020″ Ferrier continued to plead not guilty…