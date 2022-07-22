Christian Wakeford’s Woke U-Turn

Further to yesterday afternoon’s barnstorming Twitter bust-up between Christian Wakeford and Piers Morgan, a co-conspirator gets in touch to point out the full extent of Wakeford’s damascene conversion. You’d be surprised how much can change in two years.

Yesterday, after Morgan accused him of being “a woke-ravaged foul-mouthed clown MP“, Christian proudly flexed his woke credentials – even declaring it a badge of pride:

“If being woke is looking out for those more vulnerable than myself, when used by the media as a punch bag then I wear the badge proudly.”

As admirable as this is, it’s quite the turnaround for the Labour Member for Bury South. Just two years ago, in an interview with Calvin Robinson, the Wakeford of old had different ideas. Asked for his views on the BBC, he had this to say:

“A lot of the woke agenda has been permeating… almost through the entire BBC… How they [the BBC] bow down to every single pressure group going…whether that’s Black Lives Matter…it’s a namby pamby approach.”

Apparently this was even a huge concern for his constituents at the time. The, erm, same constituents he represents today…