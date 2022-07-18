Rishi & Truss Not Doing Sky Debate

Guido has confirmed Steve Swinford’s report that Rishi and Liz have decided to avoid another round of the blue-on-blue mutually assured destruction of a televised debate. Last night candidates accused each other of being socialists.

Team Truss say: “It is not the right time to be doing more debates when this part of the contest only has 358 voters. The broadcasters should stop squabbling amongst themselves. The C4 debate in particular was a massive mistake and candidates were wrong to take part in it.”

Shame. Guido enjoyed last night’s gladiatorial format…

UPDATE: Sky has cancelled the debate entirely despite Kemi and Penny saying they’d be game. To be fair, by the time of the debate only one of them would still be in the race so it would have been more of an interview…