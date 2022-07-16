Double Digit Membership Poll Lead for Insurgent Kemi

Kemi Badenoch was on the same percentage as Mordaunt on Tuesday when ConservativeHome last polled readers. Now, she is on 31%, opening up an eleven point lead ahead of Liz Truss with Mordaunt in third place, up from eleven points 20%. Sunak is fourth on 19%, behind Mordaunt. Tugendhat is fifth on 11%. He’s a near certainty to go out on Monday night…

The ConservativeHome polling has proven to be accurate in the past, will it influence MPs on Monday? Guido is picking up that some are giving her a fresh look and that some of Suella’s voters are looking on her favourably. The whole dynamic of the race has changed. The MPs may put Rishi in front of the membership, the membership seem set on choosing someone else…