Asked if she would now back her colleague Penny Mordaunt for leader on BBC Radio 4’s PM Suella Braverman said Penny “takes a different view to me when it comes to gender ideology and the position of trans” adding: “I think she said a trans woman is a woman, I disagree with that.” Ooof….

