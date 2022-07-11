Tax Cuts, Spending and Borrowing: Candidates’ Positions

After a weekend gold rush of tax cut promises, this morning it seems the conversation is swiftly moving on to how each candidate will pay for them. Given the leadership race is swiftly becoming a test in remembering slightly differing tax offerings – often quite vague pledges – Guido thought a repository of what each candidate is offering on tax and spending would be useful. He’ll try and keep it updated as and when pledges are made…

Sajid Javid:

Tax cuts promised: £47-£52 billion a year Cut corporation tax by 1% a year until it reaches 15% – up to £34 billion, albeit with returns of up to 50% back thanks to growth and investment Reverse National Insurance – £18 billion Bring forward the 1p income tax cut – £6 billion Fuel duty cut by 10p – £4.8 billion



Jeremy Hunt

Tax cuts promised: £39 billion Immediate cut to corporation tax of 15% – £34 billion Five-year business rates holiday in Red Wall – £Unknown



Liz Truss

Promised to reverse the national insurance increase: worth between £13 billion and £18 billion a year by 2025-26

According to The Telegraph Truss will fund the move by bringing down public debt over a longer timeframe than current plans, which will theoretically see it falling by 2024

Nadhim Zahawi

Less precise than others on what taxes he’d cut, though says “nothing is off the table”

Has cited policies such as: A cut in income tax A review of business rates Cancelling the planned corporation tax rise

Zahawi is the first tax-cutting candidate to spell out cuts to pay for them, forcing every government department to cut running costs by 20%

Penny Mordaunt

Will halve VAT on petrol and diesel: £7.2-£9.6 billion

Expected to scrap the planned £13 billion national insurance hike

Expected to cut corporation tax

Grant Shapps

Would hold an immediate emergency budget, taking 1p of income tax

Would scrap the planned corporation tax rise

Would increase defence spending to 3% of GDP annually

Would pay for this with unspecified cuts, though believes savings can be made by improving government efficiency and cutting red tape

Tom Tugendhat

Will reverse the National Insurance rise

Will reduce “crippling” fuel taxes, though hasn’t specified how much

Refused to say whether public sector workers should get a pay rise

Kemi Badenoch

Wants lower taxes “to boost growth and productivity”

Will accompany this with “tight spending discipline”

Suella Braverman

Promises “rapid” tax cuts

Has endorsed the Conservative Way Forward ‘Charter for Tax Cuts‘

Will cut VAT on energy

“Reduce” the planned tax increases that are “putting off investment”

Will suspend the UK’s current aim to achieve net zero by 2050

Rishi Sunak

Believes taxes can only be cut once the public finances have improved

‘Tax cuts must wait’

Continuing his plans for a corporation tax rise from 19% to 25% next April

Has instead begun his campaign by focusing on women’s rights

Rehman Chishti