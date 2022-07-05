Mark Drakeford to Avoid Paying Second Home Tax on “Chalet”

Today the Welsh government announced plans to crack down on the number of second homes in Wales, along with three new planning classes for future properties: main home, second home and short term holiday accommodation. Unveiled today by Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and Plaid’s Adam Price, the new plans will allow councils to cap the number of second homes and holiday lets within their jurisdiction, and whack council tax premiums on those with second homes. This is on top of the proposed “tourism levy” already announced…

Fortunately for Drakeford, none of this will affect him. As luck would have it, it turns out his “chalet” in Pembrokeshire doesn’t count as second home:

Under the existing legislation and the legislation we’re talking about today, it’s not counted as a second home if it’s somewhere you can’t occupy the year round […] I have had, or our family has had, I think it will be 27 years this year, a chalet in Pembrokeshire which is occupied on the same terms.”

How convenient.