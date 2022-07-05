About Starmer’s Durham Injunction

Last night on GB news Mark Steyn bravely breached Keir Starmer’s court injunction preventing the British press reporting that Keir Starmer has been fined over #Beergate. Or so he and many people on Twitter seem to think. There is no injunction.

Guido could of course be completely out of the politico-media loop on this, a lot of correspondents are emailing to complain that we are part of the cover-up, that we used to breach injunctions in the old days, that we are behind the curve and Mark Steyn has beaten us to the scoop. Full refunds all round…

What not one of our correspondents is able to explain is on what basis would Starmer have got a privacy injunction? This is clearly a matter of great public interest. People are losing their minds…