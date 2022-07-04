Wallace and Truss Top Tory Members’ Leadership Preference

Ben Wallace, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss top the latest poll from ConservativeHome, which has polled 755 Tory members to find the Defence Secretary and trade minister almost tied on 119 votes to 117 respectively. The foreign secretary came third on 105 votes, after which there’s a big drop off to Tom Tugendhat on 7.02%, and Jeremy Hunt on 6.36%. The two former remainers still in the running…

Nadhim Zahawi on 6.62% is being talked up – there was a profile of him in The Telegraph this weekend which had him spluttering when he was quizzed about his leaership ambitions. His price at the bookies has moved in form 30/1 to 12/1. One to watch…

The big surprise is how low down other Cabinet ‘big beast’ rank. Rishi Sunak and Dominic Raab receive just 4.7% and 4.1% of the vote respectively, with Sajid and Priti languishing on 2% each. A year ago in ConHome’s August 2021 poll, Rishi was on 31%…