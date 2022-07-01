Labour Council Won’t Let Cost-Of-Living Crisis Cloud Spending Plans

It appears that when it comes to helping residents with the cost of living, Labour-run Bassetlaw council is something of a fair-weather friend. At their latest meeting, Labour councillors Sue Shaw and James Naish proudly proposed a new pet policy of installing new free-to-use “sun protection factor 50 sun cream dispensers” in towns around the district, including Retford, Tuxford and Worksop. At the council meeting the deputy leader said the policy was necessary due to the cost of living crisis, otherwise residents wouldn’t be able to afford it. To be fair to the council, they’re not the only ones to have introduced the policy…

Down in Leigh Town Council they also installed a dispenser in the town. There’s just one difference: Leigh is a south-of-England beach resort, Bassetlaw is a two-hour drive from the nearest beach and a landlocked Nottinghamshire council…

Local Tory MP Brendan Clarke-Smith joked to the Express:

“I’m not sure how many people intend on sunbathing whilst they are out shopping in North Nottinghamshire and the last I checked we don’t have any beaches either. “Never mind having public suncream dispensers – local people will assume the Labour council is the one taking the Piz.”

Looking at the Met Office website, local climate stations show Leigh receiving 367.75 days more sunshine than Bassetlaw, and 60mm less rainfall per year. The best part is Guido understands the plan is uncosted. It seems for Bassetlaw council’s finances at least, they’re not saving anything for a rainy day…