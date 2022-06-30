Shadow Minister Resigned Three Hours Ago, No One Noticed

A shadow minister resigned three hours ago, and it appears almost no one’s noticed. Mike Amesbury, who was a shadow local government minister serving under Lisa Nandy, tweeted out a resignation statement at 12:24, which to date has 236 likes. In the letter he says he has made the career move to “put constituents first”:

“I secured my marginal seat from the Tories in 2017 and retained it in very challenging circumstances in 2019. At both elections I promised that I would put my constituents first. I believe that if I am to continue to do so, I am not able to give the role of Shadow Local Government Minister the enegy it demands and deserves”

Guido must admit it completely escaped his attention until the Press Association put together an article three hours after the announcement. So far just Iain Watson (four likes), The Independent (ten likes) and BBC North West (two likes) have also picked up on it. As Malcolm Tucker said after Ben Swain’s resignation “Christ, let’s hope it gets re-tweeted, otherwise you might as well just whisper it to a dead tramp.”