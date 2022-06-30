Plaid Cymru’s Quiet Take Over of BBC Wales

Yesterday Guido revealed the BBC has appointed a Brexit-hating Plaid Cymru-voter as its new Radio Wales Editor. There was plenty of material in Carolyn Hitt’s social media history to comb through, and it turns out her anti-Tory tweets and op-eds barely scratch the surface. There’s a lot more going on over at BBC Cymru Wales…

In February 2020, Hitt doubled down on her Welsh nationalism by appearing as a keynote speaker at the YesCymru conference, a gathering organised by the pro-independence group which claims to be committed to “civic nationalism“. There she said she was “willing to pick up the ball and run” for independence…

How someone so obviously partisan came to land a cushty job at the BBC becomes clear when looking at who appointed her: Rhuanedd Richards, the Director of BBC Wales, was a special adviser to Elin Jones in the Labour-Plaid “One Wales” coalition before going on to serve as chief executive of the party for over five years. The idea that anyone in Westminster would land a similar job in Broadcasting House is laughable.

By pure coincidence, in 2020 Carolyn Hitt appears to have gone on a fun trip to Dublin with none other than Rhuanedd Richards’ former boss, and current Speaker of the Senedd, Elin Jones. To whom Hitt is reportedly very close…

Lesley Griffiths, a Labour member of the Welsh Assembly, is also in the holiday snap. In a statement after the appointment, Richards insists Hitt won the role after a “very competitive recruitment process“. Certainly looks like it.