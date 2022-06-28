WATCH: Police Threaten to Arrest Steve Bray

The music’s finally stopping for Steve Bray. The Met police have just confronted Bray on his usual spot outside Parliament – his loudspeaker set to 11, as per – and warned he could face a fine, the confiscation of his amps, and even arrest unless he stops blasting his music at full volume. Apparently this is in response to new legislation limiting the playing of loud music directly outside Parliament, although the officers themselves seem confused over how that’s meant to be enforced. Bray’s a massive nuisance, although having five police officers surround him like he’s a hardened criminal is a bit much…