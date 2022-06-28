Starmer Bottles Sacking Picketing Shadow Ministers

Starmer has bottled sacking any shadow ministers who broke his edict not to join rail picket lines last week, The Guardian reveals. The five shadow ministers and PPSs who joined striking workers will merely be “warned about future conduct”, which even represents a climbdown from briefings last week that the rebels would be “encouraged to issue public apologies” to avoid risking disciplinary action. According to the Grauniad, the five rule breakers were sent letters instead of losing their jobs. Thankfully the slaps on the wrist were posted before the potential post office strikes, which presumably they’ll also participate in…