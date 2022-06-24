Boris Loses Third Election in 12 Hours

While it might have fewer implications for his premiership than Tiverton & Wakefield, Boris’s defeat in removing the Commonwealth Leader Baroness Scotland is no less awkward for him. Going into today it was reported Boris’s team was “optimistic about ousting” the former Blairite cabinet minister, however in the last hour her challenger – the Jamaican foreign minister – lost the contest to Scotland: 27 to 24…

Boris’s opposition to Scotland is nothing new, given the number of scandals she’s presided over. During her time the Commonwealth has racked up more than £600,000 in employment tribunal costs. The Commonwealth’s audit committee has also accused Scotland of “circumventing” competitive tendering rules by awarding a £250,000 commission to a company owned by a fellow Labour peer. In 2016 it was revealed £338,000 had been spent refurbishing her Mayfair apartment, and she’s also had to deny helping a friend from Grenada to secure a knighthood. Valid reasons to get rid, though a third election loss in half-a-day doesn’t look like the result from a slick No. 10 operation…