Rishi: Government Providing “Right Support” to Combat Inflation

Up in front of the pool cameras just now Rishi reassured everyone that the government has “all the tools we need and the determination to reduce inflation”, as the latest figures show it’s hit a forty-year high of 9.1%:

“I want people to be reassured that we have all the tools we need and the determination to reduce inflation and bring it back down. Firstly, the Bank of England will act forcefully to combat inflation. Secondly the government will be responsible with borrowing and debt so we don’t make the situation worse and drive up people’s mortgage rates any more than they’re going to go up. and lastly we’re improving the productivity of our economy, improving the supplies of energy we have, and moving people off welfare into work.”

Asked if the country is heading for a recession, Rishi claimed he is “confident” the government is providing “the right support to the economy at this time”. To the tune of £37 billion…