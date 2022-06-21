All the Labour Frontbenchers Ignoring Starmer’s Picket Line Ban

Since Guido’s morning story on Shadow Northern Ireland PPS Kate Osborne, more and more Labour frontbenchers are breaking rank by joining their comrades on the picket lines. Probably encouraged by the news that the Chief Whip might not bother disciplining them anyway…

Guido will keep a rolling list updated throughout the day. Here are the frontbenchers who’ve railed against Sir Keir so far…

Shadow Northern Ireland PPS Kate Osborne

Shadow Defence PPS Paula Barker

Opposition Whip Navendu Mishra

Shadow Minister for Nature, Water and Flooding Alex Sobel

This is an outright test of Starmer’s authority. Plenty of socialist backbenchers like Zarah Sultana are also out on the picket lines – that’s not really a surprise. The fact that even Rayner and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar are sticking their necks out – though Rayner hasn’t actually joined the picket line… yet – is a serious problem for LOTO. Stay tuned…