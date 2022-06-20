BREAKING: Lammy Joins Starmer Under Sleaze Investigation

Incredibly, the nonstop-moralising Labour Party now has its leader and shadow foreign secretary under sleaze investigations. This morning the Parliamentary website was updated to show that Kathryn Stone launched an investigation into David Lammy on the 15th, on four different potential rule breaches, namely:

Registration of interests under Category 1 of the Guide to the Rules [Employment and earnings]

Registration of interests under Category 3 of the Guide to the Rules [Gifts, benefits and hospitality from UK sources]

Registration of interests under Category 4 of the Guide to the Rules [Visits outside the UK]

Registration of interests under Category 8 of the Guide to the Rules [Miscellaneous]

Fair play to Lammy, that is impressive…