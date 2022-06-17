HMRC Hiring Diversity & Inclusion Managers on £50,000 Salaries

Just because Saj is trying to crack down on the taxpayer waste in the NHS, doesn’t mean the woke whack-a-mole game is over. HMRC are now on the lookout for 3 new Diversity & Inclusion managers, with salaries starting on £34,000 and going all the way up to nearly £50,000. It never ends.

Budding diversity tsars in Belfast have until the end of the month to get their applications in at Erskine House, with diversity business manager, consultant, and adviser roles all up for grabs.

The Taxpayers’ Alliance investigations campaign manager Elliot Keck adds:

“Taxpayers are fed up of paying for diversity non-jobs. We’re told that tax cuts are years away, yet the tax collectors are still happy to splash the cash on needless hires. Government bodies should get a grip on these unnecessary posts.”

All these jobs should be part of the human resource department’s responsibilities. At least we can rest assured when the taxman raids your pockets, he/she/zi/zir represents the whole community…