Lee Anderson’s Heartfelt Steve Bray Apology

The ongoing war of words between Red Wall Rottweiler Lee Anderson and Professional Loiterer Steve Bray has taken another dramatic turn. Yesterday, after Bray once again tried to confront Anderson on College Green, Lee bit back by asking “why haven’t you been sectioned yet?”. This, according to the London Economic, “sparked outrage”…

So much outrage that Shadow Mental Health Minister Rosena Allin-Khan demanded an immediate apology, claiming “MPs should not use mental health tropes when responding to criticism.”

MPs should not use mental health tropes when responding to criticism.



Being ‘sectioned’ is a very traumatic experience and has a huge impact on the lives of people and their families.



Lee Anderson should apologise. pic.twitter.com/90lmoPh9cj — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) June 8, 2022

Now, following Allin-Khan’s intervention, Anderson has offered a heartfelt apology. He tells Guido:

“I will be apologising to the good people of London as it would appear Lord Bray has slipped through the net and quite clearly should be getting help.”

Don’t count on it…