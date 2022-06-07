Buzzfeed Stock Plummeted 40% Yesterday

Yesterday the stock dropped 40%, which means it has lost more than 80% of its investors’ money this year, on top of the billions it has suckered out of investors over the last decade. The drop prompted Guido to take another look at the UK subsidiary’s recently filed accounts. It is grim reading…

Staff numbers were down 55 – from 194 to 139 – though pay was only down £11.2 million to £9 million, suggesting average pay costs rose to £64,748 per head. Turnover is down some 30%, from £18,855,900 to £12,647,506, on which they managed to lose £4,110,818; taking their rolled up losses to £27,438,282. A decade of value destruction through cat GIFs…