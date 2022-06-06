Hunt Finally Confirms Leadership Intentions

The least surprising secret in Westminster has finally been confirmed: Jeremy Hunt wants to be Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter just now the former leadership contender says that while he didn’t want this vote, given it’s now happening”, I will be voting for change”. He believes “we are no longer trusted by the electorate… we are set to lose the next general election”. 

Hunt has had a leadership campaign in place since at least last March, when Guido revealed Hunt had taken on two former SpAds to work for him in parliament: Christina Robinson (SpAd from 2012 to 2019), and Adam Smith (SpAd from 2010 – 2012). At the time he also had his own health advisor, Dr Raf Kochaj – to advise on Covid. Guido’s not sure how many of Jeremy’s colleagues will buy that he didn’t want this to happen – could he swear on a bible he didn’t have a letter in with Brady?
