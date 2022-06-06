Hunt Finally Confirms Leadership Intentions

The least surprising secret in Westminster has finally been confirmed: Jeremy Hunt wants to be Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter just now the former leadership contender says that while he didn’t want this vote, given it’s now happening”, I will be voting for change”. He believes “we are no longer trusted by the electorate… we are set to lose the next general election”.

Anyone who believes our country is stronger, fairer & more prosperous when led by Conservatives should reflect that the consequence of not changing will be to hand the country to others who do not share those values. Today’s decision is change or lose. I will be voting for change — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) June 6, 2022

Hunt has had a leadership campaign in place since at least last March, when Guido revealed Hunt had taken on two former SpAds to work for him in parliament: Christina Robinson (SpAd from 2012 to 2019), and Adam Smith (SpAd from 2010 – 2012). At the time he also had his own health advisor, Dr Raf Kochaj – to advise on Covid. Guido’s not sure how many of Jeremy’s colleagues will buy that he didn’t want this to happen – could he swear on a bible he didn’t have a letter in with Brady?