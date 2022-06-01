Shadow Minister: Fined Starmer Wouldn’t Quit and then Stand Again

Shadow Scottish Secretary Ian Murray finally gave into questioning from Nick Robinson this morning, and said Sir Keir resigning in the wake of a Beergate fine and then standing in the subsequent leadership election is “not under consideration”. After a few evasive answers he implied Starmer would not try the disingenuous tactic. The questions came after former Chief Whip Nick Brown floated the idea at the weekend.

“I don’t anyone’s ever thought about this, that’s why I’m saying it’s not under consideration… when you put it in the context of ‘has this been discussed? Is this part of the overall strategy?’ there’s no strategy here… The reason I’m saying it’s not under consideration is because I don’t think anyone’s ever thought about this. Nick Brown has said it as an off-the-cuff remark and it’s now become part of the story.”

Last night a Labour Spokesperson confirmed to Guido that both Starmer and Rayner have now received police questionnaires over their beer and curry night. While the exact content and wording of Durham Police’s questionnaires isn’t yet known, those sent by the Met to the Prime Minister stated recipients “do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention we questioned something which you later rely on in court”. In other words, a police caution. Something Angela Rayner described as “frankly a national embarrassment” at the time…