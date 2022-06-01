Mason Launches Official Campaign to Become Labour MP

Paul Mason is officially running to be a Labour MP at the next election. Confirming rumours, he today announced he’s standing to be Labour candidate in Stretford and Urmston, currently the seat of ex-Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green who’s confirmed she’s standing down in 2024. A letter to local members today confirms his intentions on a typically Corbynite platform of high taxes, high spending and “fighting racism, fascism and anti-semitism”.

Let’s see if the years of sucking up and new found pragmatism have paid off with an endorsement or approval from Labour’s moderates. It will be quite some journey for the Workers Power supporting Marxist-Trotskyite who still speaks fondly of Karl Marx. Unsurprisingly he emphasises his support of Sir Keir’s 2020 leadership bid over his affiliations with the far left…