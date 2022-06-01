Boris Reveals Downing Street’s Seuss-Inspired Motto, Says Partygate has “Been a Totally Miserable Experience”

A frank interview from Boris this afternoon as he sat down in No.10 with Mumsnet to answer questions from the site’s users on everything from Partygate and leadership, to his own parenting skills and favourite children’s books. From the sounds of it, mums have soured on Boris in the months since they rallied behind him over his sensible stance on trans women in sport. According to Roberts, the overall mood on the site is that Boris is “a habitual liar” and should step down. A conclusion Boris naturally disagreed with…

Aside from the expected questions on Partygate – he claims it’s “been a totally miserable experience for people in government” and “we’ve got to learn from it [and] move forward” – Boris also responded to questions on his own parenting skills by claiming he’s “doing a lot” at the moment with very quick nappy changes. He also claims his favourite children’s books are by Dr. Seuss:

“I’m doing a lot. All I would say is that I’m doing a lot at the moment… I say that without any inhibition or fear of contradiction. I can tell you I’ve changed a lot of nappies… I’m very fast by the way… This was no time for playing. This was no time for fun. This was no time for games. There was work to be done… which is our motto in Number 10.”

He also said it would be not be “responsible” to “abandon the project” and resign over Partygate. Guido imagines his advisors are pretty upset, as he also reviewed their lockdown-breaking surprise birthday party as “a miserable event”…