What is the counter-inflationary strategy of the UK government? — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) May 31, 2022

Over half of the 2,000 of Guido’s co-conspirators responding to a tweeted poll think the government is just collectively crossing its fingers and hoping for the best. Just under 15% think the government is or will tighten monetary conditions. Guido has asked HM Treasury what the official policy on countering inflation is exactly…