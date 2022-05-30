TalkTV Reporter Poached from GB News Regurgitates Old Exclusive

On Friday, Tom Newton Dunn’s The News Desk delivered TalkTV one of its first agenda-setting scoops. It’s a harrowing story: according to one “NHS whistleblower”, multiple people a day are dying while waiting for an ambulance, some while still on the line to 999. The responders just can’t get there quick enough. A tough read, although Guido had a feeling he’d seen this one before…

It turns out he had. Back in January, then-GB News reporter Amelia Harper broke the story as a scoop. One “emergency responder” exclusively told Harper that “patients are dead by the time [ambulances] get there“, and that pressure was rapidly building on the NHS. Multiple critical incidents were declared. Now, over four months later, the same story – the “emergency responder” becomes an “NHS whistleblower” – has appeared on The News Desk. Who got the scoop this time? None other than one Amelia Harper, who jumped ship from GB News to TalkTV…