TalkTV Bosses Contemplating Re-Launch With a New Co-Host for Piers Morgan’s Unwatched Show

As the overnight BARB figures for Piers Morgan’s show last night collapsed to just 24,000 viewers, a new all-time low for the struggling channel, word reaches Guido that the station’s bosses realise the show is just not working and that something drastic has to be done to stop Morgan droning on about woke issues night after night in an unappealing way. He needs a Susanna Reid type foil to contrast against him and to make his formulaic denunciations more interesting. He needs to spark off against someone on screen. As much as it might be humiliating for Morgan, it might save him from his own ego…

Last night was a total primetime drubbing in all slots for TalkTV by GB News, Pier was beaten in his own slot by Mark Steyn again, who had double the audience (54,000) that Piers had (24,000). Tom Newton Dunn’s show was showing a flicker of a pulse, inching up to 3,000 viewers against Farage’s just short of six figures 99,500. GB News was neck and neck with Sky News in primetime until Dan Wootton’s slot crushed Sophy Ridge’s new show (74,000 to 46,000). Daisy McAndrew on TalkTV managed a zero percentage audience share in the same slot…