Carpet Bagging Wakefield Candidate Insists He’s Local

Labour’s Wakefield candidate Simon Lightwood has hit the ground running for the by-election campaign, knocking on doors and introducing himself to local residents. Lots of work to be done…  

He’ll have to knock on quite a few doors though. While Lightwood is busy telling everyone he’s homegrown talent – making sure Guardian readers know “he’s lived and worked in the city for 10 years” – most of the people who greet him at the doorstep will have no idea who he is, at least if his social media posts are accurate. According to his own tweets, Lightwood has lived in the sleepy constituency of Calder Valley since at least 2014 – one of the four constituencies in which he’s unsuccessfully sought the Labour nomination over the last ten years…

In September 2014, Lightwood moaned about receiving “Tory drivel” from the Halifax constituency despite, in his own words, “liv[ing] in Calder Valley”. Even joking that someone should “sit [the Tory candidate] down with a map”…

Years later in October 2020, Lightwood congratulated Susan Hinchcliffe for winning the West Yorkshire mayoral endorsement from “his” CLP of… Calder Valley. Of course, Hinchcliffe ultimately missed out…

Given the fallout from Southside’s candidate selection stitch-up, which saw the entire Wakefield CLP executive resign after their local candidates were pushed out, it’s no wonder he’s now trying to shore up his local credentials. No doubt he had to do the same for Bradford, Loughborough, Scarborough and Whitney…

 
May 17 2022
