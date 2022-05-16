Correction and Apology to Labour’s Wakefield Candidate Simon Lightwood

Guido would like to extend an apology to Simon Lightwood, Labour’s candidate in the upcoming Wakefield by-election. This morning, Guido published a story claiming his selection over the weekend was his fourth attempt at winning a Labour nomination. Guido concedes this was factually inaccurate. It’s actually his fifth.

In 2013, in between his losing efforts in Bradford and Scarborough & Whitby, Lightwood also had a crack at Calder Valley:

Just 10 days until the Calder Valley LP parliamentary selection. Why vote for me? Follow this link... http://t.co/AmQWdNODTR #SY4CV — Simon Lightwood (@simonlightwood) June 12, 2013

Unfortunately the video in which he explained why people should vote for him has since been deleted, lost to the sands of time. Maybe he deleted it before the Calder Valley CLP even had a chance to watch it. Or maybe they thought he just hadn’t spent enough time in the constituency to justify his selection…