Piers Officially Beaten by GB News

TalkTV’s struggling flagship show Piers Morgan Unwatched is, after less than three weeks on air, trailing GB News’ shows in terms of TV audience size. Official BARB figures out this morning show Farage’s 7pm show peaked at 73,600 viewers against Piers’s 8pm flop of just 58,800. Before Piers points out the two aren’t direct time-slot competitors, GB News’ 8pm offering of Mark Steyn – hardly a household name – also managed to match Piers’s share and beat him on audience figures for 15 minutes. Dan Wootton was the news channel champion of the night with 75,100 viewers…

Piers Morgan is now trailing both Nigel Farage and Dan Wootton, with Mark Steyn increasingly competitive. The situation means Alan Partridge is even mocking Morgan:

If Piers is looking for consolation, at one point he beat that dire Daily Climate Show on Sky News. This will be bringing back unhappy memories of the sad decline of his CNN show…