BBC Investigation Slams Own Climate Editor for False Global Warming Claims

An internal investigation at the BBC has found its own Climate Editor, Justin Rowlatt, made a series of false claims during a Panorama broadcast last year. While presenting the documentary Wild Weather, which aired alongside COP26 back in November, Rowlatt claimed worldwide deaths from extreme weather events caused by climate change were rising – despite the opposite being true. He also insisted Madagascar was on the brink of the world’s first climate-induced famine, when in reality other unrelated factors were involved. Maybe Rowlatt just forgot to mention that. Or maybe his fanaticism got in the way, which wouldn’t be a surprise given he last made headlines for completely losing it during an interview with the PM…

BBC News released a statement saying “it accepted the wording in the programme was not as clear as it should have been and a public acknowledgement was put on the BBC’s Corrections and Clarifications website before the complaint reached the ECU [Editorial Complaints Unit ]”, with the ECU itself adding it was upholding viewer complaints because “the statement that Madagascar was on the brink of the world’s first climate-induced famine was presented without qualification”. Of course, this is the same Justin Rowlatt whose sister is a twice-arrested Insulate Britain loon. Keeping it in the family…