Jolyon’s Raised £4.3 Million to Lose 81% of Cases

It goes without saying that Jolyon and his learned friends don’t have the best record when it comes to their pointless noble court battles, although seeing the figures laid out in black-and-white is something else. Guido tips his hat to Labour Pains Blog for having the patience to trawl through the records and put this together…

Their analysis shows that since 2017 the Good Law Project has raised £4,228,308 from its crowdfunding campaigns, to fund 44 legal fights – and “won” a grand total of 8 of them. A success rate of 18%, with no refunds…

His best efforts came early on, with 5 of his 8 big wins arriving in the first two years. Although even then, his “win” over prorogation did nothing to stop Brexit anyway…

Things took a turn for the worse in 2020, when the pandemic nearly sent him over the edge. Raising £3.1 million to win… 3 cases.

This year he’s managed to calm down a bit, launching only two new cases in five months. Although that might be explained by the number of judges politely suggesting he stops wasting their time…

To be fair, his latest effort is still ongoing, and has so far only raised just over £11,000. A few more donations and maybe this time he’ll clinch a victory…

Hat-tip: Research credit Labour Pains Blog