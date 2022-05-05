UK Has Lower Covid Excess Death Rate than US, Spain and Germany

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released grim new data on the overall Covid death toll, with an estimated 15 million people thought to have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic. Three times more than the last official count…

The WHO also broke down the excess death rate – i.e. how many more people died beyond the pre-pandemic mortality rate – on a country-by-country basis. The UK is ranked 56th, with 109 excess deaths per 100,000 people. That’s below Spain, Italy, Germany, and the US…

While Spain, Germany, and Italy all retained certain Covid restrictions for far longer than the UK, their excess death rates per 100,000 people sat higher at 111, 116, and 133 respectively. The global average is 96, although it’s worth bearing in mind the extreme – and deplorable – lockdown measures still used in countries like China to depress that figure. Sweden, which rejected most over-the-top legally-binding Covid measures throughout the pandemic, had an excess death rate of 56 – almost half the UK’s. Fancy that.