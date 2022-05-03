Labour Also Run Out of Local Voter Endorsements

Last week Guido reported on the latest chicanery from the Green Party, who were caught churning out fake endorsements for their candidates. Not to be outdone, it turns out Labour have been doing exactly the same thing…

Locals of Whitby West have been inundated with Labour leaflets in the past few days, all featuring a glowing endorsement for the party’s candidate courtesy of “West Whitby Resident“, Peter Bolton. Apparently he’s known the candidate Asa Jones for “several years”, and reckons he’ll do a great job…

It’s not much of a surprise Peter knows Asa so well – Peter’s also running as a candidate in the neighbouring division of Danby & Mulgrave. He’s even named as the promoter of the leaflet just below his endorsement. Although he still managed to get the name of the division – where he supposedly lives – wrong…

This is the same council authority that once managed to field two candidates in a single member ward back in 2017. Earlier this year, they also continued to promote a councillor who was behind bars for participating in an Insulate Britain protest. Good to know they’re standing their brightest and best…