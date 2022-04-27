Rishi Cleared by Lord Geidt

Geidt has concluded his investigation into Rishi Sunak’s interests, confirming he’s found no wrong-doing:

“Considering the Card against the specific responsibilities of the Chancellor’s ministerial offices subsequent to his first role, I do not consider that its possession would constitute an inherent conflict of interest…. I advise that the requirements of the Ministerial Code have been adhered to by the Chancellor, and that he has been assiduous in meeting his obligations and in engaging with this investigation.”