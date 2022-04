Lucy Powell walked into an embarrassing political admission on Politics Live this afternoon as the panel discussed the UK’s opposition to following in the EU’s wake of applying speed limiters to cars. Powell joked her Volvo already has a light on the dashboard that tells her when she’s going over the speed limit, not realising the implications of this anecdote. Jo Coburn recommended the shadow DCMS secretary sticks to the speed limit. What is it with Labour MPs and bad driving…