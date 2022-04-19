Tory MP Bob Blackman Rams Piers Corbyn Outside Parliament

The Covid cranks were back outside Parliament today to protest against lockdowns / jabs / Tories etc. again, led – as usual – by the anti-vaxxers’ pied piper Piers Corbyn. One MP unlucky enough to find himself caught in the scrum was Tory MP Bob Blackman, who was attempting to drive into New Palace Yard just as the mob began to swarm. After attempting to swerve the gang, Blackman eventually lost his patience and clipped Corbyn with his hood as he edged forward. While it’s not clear in the footage*, Blackman’s office confirmed to Guido that he was behind the wheel.

*Hat-tip: Steve Bray. There’s a vacancy going at Guido if you’re in need of work, Steve…