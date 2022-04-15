Home Office Insisting Civil Servants Indicate Pronouns

The Free Speech Union has written to Matthew Rycroft, the Permanent Secretary at the Home Office, to complain about a directive to Home Office staff to include their pronouns in their email signatures. They are concerned that this instruction, which appears to be mandatory, is a form of compelled speech that violates the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion and the right to free speech (Articles 9 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights). They also argue it is a breach of the Equality Act.

Staff in the Visa, Status and Information Services department have been instructed to format their email signatures to include their pronouns on their email signatures:

Name (pronouns)

Job title

[Name of unit] | Visa, Status and Information Services

Customer Services Group | UK Visas and Immigration

Address/office location [on one line – e.g. Level 3, Foundry House, Sheffield]

T: +44 (0)XX XXXX XXXX

M: +44 (0)XX XXXX XXXX

E: email.address@homeoffice.gov.u k OUR VSI Our People Our Operations Our Customers

This is they have been told because of “the wider cultural changes” taking shape in the department. The Free Speech Union is asking the Home Office’s Permanent Secretary to ensure that no employee is penalised for refusing to include their pronouns in their email signatures and to make it clear to civil servants that stating pronouns on email signatures is not, and must not become, mandatory. They are hopeful of success because Matthew Rycroft has not included his pronouns on his official uk.gov biography…

See: Letter to Home Office from Free Speech Union