Grace Blakeley to Cash TalkTV Cheques from “Bad Guy” Rupert Murdoch

Amongst the exciting new lineup for Tom Newton Dunn’s new TalkTV show is none other than Moët Marxist Grace Blakeley, who is joining as a panellist on The News Desk alongside the likes of Adam Boulton, Douglas Murray, James Slack and Anas Sarwar. Guido looks forward to hearing her wax lyrical about the dangers of capitalism at the pleasure of a 91-year old media mogul worth nearly $21 billion.

It’s quite the departure for Blakeley, who will now be cashing cheques from the Murdoch Empire for the first time despite warning about the dangers of the “corporate media” and the threat it poses to “our BBC”. Here’s what she said in February last year about Rupert himself after an Extinction Rebellion protest:

“So whether we’re thinking about, for example, in the UK Extinction Rebellion, which has had some good organising tactics and some howlers as well, but they did a good one recently, which was shutting down the Murdoch-owned press, which put all this stuff out about how climate change wasn’t real, wasn’t as big as everyone said. It was a really good example of an interesting direct action that highlights this antagonism, highlights a bad guy and encourages people to feel powerful.”

Thankfully Extinction Rebellion can’t blockade a TV broadcast…

While Guido is surprised to see Blakeley board the Murdoch train, the same can’t be said of Adam Boulton. Rupert reportedly had his eye on his ex-employee for months, as Guido first revealed back in November. Now he’s back in the fold. Should be fun viewing.