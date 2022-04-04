Welsh Secretary Tells Burley Not Every Politician or Journalist Who Made a Lockdown Mistake Should be Sacked

One notable moment made it out of the Welsh Secretary’s morning media round. Asked about last night’s Partygate fines and whether the PM should resign if he receives one, Simon Hart told Kay Burley:

“We all make judgements which we have time to reflect on and wished we’d made differently, I think for me personally speaking the world has moved on… the idea that every politician – or indeed every journalist for that matter – who makes a misjudgement along the way should automatically be sacked is not something I subscribe to.”

Whoever could he be thinking of?