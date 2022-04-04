SNP Ignore a Third of Own Climate Assembly’s Policy Suggestions

Despite the SNP’s usual claims about Scotland’s ‘world-leading’ climate change efforts, a new report co-authored by Scottish government officials and Newcastle University has found the SNP have ignored more than a third of the recommendations put forward by their own ‘Climate Assembly’ on environmental policies. More broadly, the report says there is “no evidence” that the assembly’s work has influenced government policy. Somehow SNP Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson says he’s still “exceedingly proud” of the work…

The Assembly published 81 recommendations to the Scottish government back in June, with Sturgeon claiming she was “delighted to support this package of recommendations” in the government’s response in December. Looking at those recommendations the report finds:

“A third of recommendations appear to broadly match existing or planned policy, with around a fifth being explored by government in some way albeit with no commitment to implementing… Over a third of recommendations include policy that will not be taken forward. Whilst 14 recommendations relate to UK Government reserved matters, the Scottish Government committed to contacting the UK Government about these, and has done so.” “Member survey results indicate that between the end of the main assembly period and after receiving the government response, there was a decline in members’ confidence in the Scottish Government taking the assembly seriously.”

This isn’t the first time the SNP have paid lip service to environmentalism, only to then sit on their hands. Just last month, the Climate Change Committee accused them of “hollow rhetoric” and failing to deliver on policies. Now it’s happened again – from officials within their own government. If the SNP doesn’t actually believe in radical green policies, it should say so. Guido would be glad to listen. Instead, it looks like they’re happy to promise “transformational actions”, and then blame Westminster when they realise it’s impractical…