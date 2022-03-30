Tory MP Comes Out as Trans

A Tory MP put out a statement announcing they are trans at 3 o’clock this morning, and it seems no one’s noticed. Jamie Wallis, the Tory MP for Bridgend elected in 2019, says he was diagnosed with gender dysphoria and has felt this way since he was a young child, and was expecting to “leave politics well before I ever said this out loud”. This means the left will now have to contend with the Tories’ progressive equality record now including the UK’s first openly trans MP…

Wallis says the news almost emerged in April 2020 when someone tried blackmailing them for £50,000, outing them to his father and sending photographs to other family members. The perpetrator was sentenced to 2 years and 9 months in prison.

In September Wallis says he “hooked up” with someone met online, who raped them when he refused to wear a condom, saying this awful incident caused them to stop being themself and was the cause of the widely-reported car crash on 28th November from which he fled the scene due to PTSD. He apologises for this.

Following the dinner for Tory MPs last night he concludes the remarkable statement:

Tonight, I was reminded of the incredible support those you work with can provide. Also, I was reminded how important it is to be yourself. I have never lived my truth and I’m not sure how. Perhaps it starts with telling everyone..

While the statment’s been welcomed by a Tory and Plaid member of the Welsh Assembly, and it’s been posted on the MP’s website and Twitter account, Guido’s tried contacting the MP and their office to double-check the veracity of the statement. No luck so far…