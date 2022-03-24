Kremlin: Boris Johnson is the “Most Active” Anti-Russian Leader

It seems the Kremlin are intent on doing Boris’s PR for him: this morning Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared Boris to be the “most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian”, threatening it “will lead to a foreign policy dead end.” No. 10 will be delighted…

The threat comes as Boris takes to the international stage with NATO world leaders, telling foreign press that Putin has already crossed a red line into barbarism, and 11 hours after the UK confirmed we’ll be sending 6,000 more anti-tank NLAWs to Ukraine. Global Britain in action…

UPDATE:  In response Downing Street say “the Prime Minister is among the most anti-Putin world leaders.”
