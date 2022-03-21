Rishi Demotes Newton-Dunn

While Rishi was busy distancing himself from most of the Cabinet during yesterday’s morning media round, his appearance on Times Radio ended up bruising the ego of the interviewer more than that of the interviewee. During Tom Newton Dunn’s questioning, Rishi referred to him as a “former journalist” – a description that must have come as a shock to Dunn given he continues to write stories for the Times newspaper. Was Rishi that far from the truth? The last time Newton Dunn splashed an exclusive he ended up causing a diplomatic row, was accused of peddling fake news, and got the gender of the Albanian ambassador wrong…